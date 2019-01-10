10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Thursday
- Cowen & Co. lowered the price target for Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE: LUV) from $65 to $54. Southwest shares closed at $49.08 on Wednesday.
- Citigroup cut the price target for RPC, Inc. (NYSE: RES) from $11 to $8. RPC shares closed at $10.83 on Wednesday.
- Wells Fargo cut the price target for Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE: STZ) from $260 to $235. Constellation shares closed at $150.47 on Wednesday.
- Jefferies lowered Superior Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE: SPN) price target from $4.5 to $3. Superior Energy shares closed at $4.29 on Wednesday.
- Wells Fargo cut Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE: EL) price target from $165 to $135. Estee Lauder shares closed at $127.83 on Wednesday.
- Keefe Bruyette & Woods raised the price target for D. R. Horton Inc (NYSE: DHI) from $41 to $45. D. R. Horton shares closed at $39.58 on Wednesday.
- BMO Capital cut the price target on Weatherford International plc (NYSE: WFT) from $2.50 to $1. Weatherford shares closed at $0.55 on Wednesday.
- JP Morgan cut the price target for WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE: WBC) from $115 to $98. WABCO shares closed at $109.72 on Wednesday.
- Oppenheimer boosted the price target on Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ: DLTR) from $92 to $104. Dollar Tree shares closed at $97.17 on Wednesday.
- BMO Capital lowered B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE: BGS) price target from $37 to $33. B&G Foods shares closed at $29.64 on Wednesday.
Posted-In: Price Target ChangesPrice Target Intraday Update Analyst Ratings
© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.