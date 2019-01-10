Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Thursday

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 10, 2019 10:14am   Comments
Share:
  • Cowen & Co. lowered the price target for Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE: LUV) from $65 to $54. Southwest shares closed at $49.08 on Wednesday.
  • Citigroup cut the price target for RPC, Inc. (NYSE: RES) from $11 to $8. RPC shares closed at $10.83 on Wednesday.
  • Wells Fargo cut the price target for Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE: STZ) from $260 to $235. Constellation shares closed at $150.47 on Wednesday.
  • Jefferies lowered Superior Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE: SPN) price target from $4.5 to $3. Superior Energy shares closed at $4.29 on Wednesday.
  • Wells Fargo cut Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE: EL) price target from $165 to $135. Estee Lauder shares closed at $127.83 on Wednesday.
  • Keefe Bruyette & Woods raised the price target for D. R. Horton Inc (NYSE: DHI) from $41 to $45. D. R. Horton shares closed at $39.58 on Wednesday.
  • BMO Capital cut the price target on Weatherford International plc (NYSE: WFT) from $2.50 to $1. Weatherford shares closed at $0.55 on Wednesday.
  • JP Morgan cut the price target for WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE: WBC) from $115 to $98. WABCO shares closed at $109.72 on Wednesday.
  • Oppenheimer boosted the price target on Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ: DLTR) from $92 to $104. Dollar Tree shares closed at $97.17 on Wednesday.
  • BMO Capital lowered B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE: BGS) price target from $37 to $33. B&G Foods shares closed at $29.64 on Wednesday.

Posted-In: Price Target ChangesPrice Target Intraday Update Analyst Ratings

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (BGS + DHI)

Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For January 10, 2019
4 Stocks Predicted To Move Higher This Week
Data Dive, Trade Talks And Powell: Busy Post-Holiday Week On The Way
Friday Follies: Brexit, Semiconductor, And Tariffs All Take Center Stage
10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Monday
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Latest Ratings

StockFirmActionPT
MGMBImperial CapitalInitiates Coverage On107.0
ALKJP MorganUpgrades67.0
ALVUBSUpgrades0.0
BAMorgan StanleyUpgrades450.0
BGSBMO CapitalDowngrades33.0
View the Latest Analytics Ratings
Don't Miss Out!
Join Our Newsletter
Subscribe to:
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Fintech Focus
Your weekly roundup of hot topics in the exciting world of fintech.
Thank You
for registering for Benzinga’s newsletters and alerts.
• The Daily Analysts Ratings email will be received daily between 7am and 10am.
• The Market in 5 Minutes email will be received daily between 7am and 8am.
• The Fintech Focus email will be received every Friday between 2pm and 5pm.
If you have any questions as it relates to either of the three newsletters, please feel free to contact us at 1-877-440-ZING.
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga

BMO: 5 Reasons To Buy Nutrien