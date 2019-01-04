Market Overview

10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Friday

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 04, 2019 9:52am   Comments
  • BMO Capital raised the price target for Nokia Oyj (NYSE: NOK) from $5 to $7.50. Nokia shares closed at $5.57 on Thursday.
  • Goldman Sachs lowered the price target for Fortinet Inc (NASDAQ: FTNT) from $95 to $59. Fortinet shares closed at $67.57 on Thursday.
  • RBC Capital cut United Technologies Corporation (NYSE: UTX) price target from $139 to $119. United Technologies shares closed at $103.48 on Thursday.
  • UBS lowered FedEx Corporation (NYSE: FDX) price target from $205 to $171. FedEx shares closed at $157.19 on Thursday.
  • RBC Capital cut the price target for SPX Flow Inc (NYSE: FLOW) from $35 to $27. SPX Flow shares closed at $29.79 on Thursday.
  • Citigroup cut the price target for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL) from $200 to $170. Apple shares closed at $142.19 on Thursday.
  • RBC Capital lowered the price target on Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE: EMR) from $68 to $61. Emerson Electric shares closed at $58.46 on Thursday.
  • Goldman Sachs cut the price target for Snap Inc (NYSE: SNAP) from $10 to $6. Snap shares closed at $5.68 on Thursday.
  • Barclays cut the price target on Avanos Medical Inc (NYSE: AVNS) from $59 to $36. Avanos Medical shares closed at $41.49 on Thursday.
  • Nomura lowered Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ: SWKS) price target from $100 to $70. Skyworks shares closed at $60.72 on Thursday.

Posted-In: Price Target ChangesPrice Target Intraday Update Analyst Ratings

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

