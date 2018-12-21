Market Overview

10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Friday

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 21, 2018 9:48am   Comments
  • Morgan Stanley cut the price target for FedEx Corporation (NYSE: FDX) from $230 to $156. FedEx shares closed at $159.72 on Thursday.
  • Stifel Nicolaus cut the price target for Western Gas Partners, LP (NYSE: WES) from $56 to $45. Western Gas Partners shares closed at $43.30 on Thursday.
  • Baird lowered Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ: CTAS) price target from $235 to $201. Actuant shares closed at $161.53 on Thursday.
  • Wells Fargo lowered the price target for Greif, Inc. (NYSE: GEF) from $53 to $36. Greif shares closed at $34.48 on Thursday.
  • Imperial Capital raised SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ: SKYW) price target from $58 to $63. SkyWest shares closed at $43.63 on Thursday.
  • KeyBanc lowered Accenture Plc (NYSE: ACN) price target from $182 to $173. Accenture shares closed at $143.50 on Thursday.
  • Citigroup lowered Altria Group Inc (NYSE: MO) price target from $67 to $45. Altria shares closed at $50.44 on Thursday.
  • Baird lowered Actuant Corporation (NYSE: ATU) price target from $32 to $26. Actuant shares closed at $19.97 on Thursday.
  • Wells Fargo lowered Perrigo Company PLC (NYSE: PRGO) price target from $64 to $46. Perrigo shares closed at $41.24 on Thursday.
  • Baird cut the price target for MSA Safety Inc (NYSE: MSA) from $107 to $98. MSA Safety shares closed at $96.49 on Thursday.

 

