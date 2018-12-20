Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

5 Biggest Price Target Changes For Thursday

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 20, 2018 9:37am   Comments
Share:
  • Morgan Stanley raised the price target for Inovalon Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: INOV) from $10 to $13. Inovalon shares closed at $13.01 on Wednesday.
  • JMP Securities cut the price target for DBV Technologies S.A. (NASDAQ: DBVT) from $30 to $20. DBV Technologies shares closed at $14.15 on Wednesday.
  • Morgan Stanley lowered the price target for Boyd Gaming Corporation (NYSE: BYD) from $35 to $31. Boyd Gaming shares closed at $20.80 on Wednesday.
  • Canaccord Genuity cut Civitas Solutions Inc (NYSE: CIVI) price target from $19 to $17.75. Civitas shares closed at $17.54 on Wednesday.
  • Morgan Stanley lowered Host Hotels and Resorts Inc (NYSE: HST) price target from $21 to $16. Host Hotels shares closed at $17.22 on Wednesday.

Posted-In: Price Target ChangesPrice Target Intraday Update Analyst Ratings

© 2018 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (BYD + CIVI)

Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For December 20, 2018
A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Up Ahead Of Economic Data
58 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
44 Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Mid-Day Session
Mid-Morning Market Update: Markets Open Higher; General Mills Earnings Top Estimates
41 Biggest Movers From Friday
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Latest Ratings

StockFirmActionPT
AATKeyBancUpgrades45.0
AVBKeyBancUpgrades199.0
BDNKeyBancDowngrades0.0
CTREKeyBancDowngrades0.0
HCPKeyBancUpgrades32.0
View the Latest Analytics Ratings
Don't Miss Out!
Join Our Newsletter
Subscribe to:
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Fintech Focus
Your weekly roundup of hot topics in the exciting world of fintech.
Thank You
for registering for Benzinga’s newsletters and alerts.
• The Daily Analysts Ratings email will be received daily between 7am and 10am.
• The Market in 5 Minutes email will be received daily between 7am and 8am.
• The Fintech Focus email will be received every Friday between 2pm and 5pm.
If you have any questions as it relates to either of the three newsletters, please feel free to contact us at 1-877-440-ZING.
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga

Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For December 20, 2018