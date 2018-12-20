5 Biggest Price Target Changes For Thursday
- Morgan Stanley raised the price target for Inovalon Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: INOV) from $10 to $13. Inovalon shares closed at $13.01 on Wednesday.
- JMP Securities cut the price target for DBV Technologies S.A. (NASDAQ: DBVT) from $30 to $20. DBV Technologies shares closed at $14.15 on Wednesday.
- Morgan Stanley lowered the price target for Boyd Gaming Corporation (NYSE: BYD) from $35 to $31. Boyd Gaming shares closed at $20.80 on Wednesday.
- Canaccord Genuity cut Civitas Solutions Inc (NYSE: CIVI) price target from $19 to $17.75. Civitas shares closed at $17.54 on Wednesday.
- Morgan Stanley lowered Host Hotels and Resorts Inc (NYSE: HST) price target from $21 to $16. Host Hotels shares closed at $17.22 on Wednesday.
