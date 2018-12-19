10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Wednesday
- Baird cut the price target for FedEx Corporation (NYSE: FDX) from $225 to $200. FedEx shares closed at $185.01 on Tuesday.
- Citigroup cut the price target for Accenture Plc (NYSE: ACN) from $172 to $161. Accenture shares closed at $152.14 on Tuesday.
- RBC Capital lowered Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: MU) price target from $59 to $40. Micron shares closed at $34.11 on Tuesday.
- Morgan Stanley lowered the price target for Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ: CELG) from $93 to $88. Celgene shares closed at $66.63 on Tuesday.
- KeyBanc cut Roku Inc (NASDAQ: ROKU) price target from $81 to $59. Roku shares closed at $31.34 on Tuesday.
- JP Morgan raised the price target for Medtronic PLC (NYSE: MDT) from $100 to $109. Medtronic shares closed at $92.00 on Tuesday.
- Credit Suisse cut the price target on FTS International Inc (NYSE: FTSI) from $15 to $8. FTS International shares closed at $8.23 on Tuesday.
- Wells Fargo lowered the price target for Stifel Financial Corp (NYSE: SF) from $49 to $44. Stifel Financial shares closed at $40.81 on Tuesday.
- Stifel Nicolaus cut the price target on CIRCOR International, Inc. (NYSE: CIR) from $51 to $29. CIRCOR shares closed at $25.02 on Tuesday.
- Goldman Sachs lowered Alkermes Plc (NASDAQ: ALKS) price target from $49 to $26. Alkermes shares closed at $31.82 on Tuesday.
