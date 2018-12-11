8 Biggest Price Target Changes For Tuesday
- Oppenheimer cut the price target for Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ: ULTA) from $375 to $340. Ulta Beauty shares closed at $251.10 on Monday.
- KeyBanc lowered the price target on Stitch Fix Inc (NASDAQ: SFIX) from $45 to $38. Stitch Fix shares closed at $25.97 on Monday.
- Evercore ISI Group boosted the price target for Nexstar Media Group Inc (NASDAQ: NXST) from $89 to $105. Nexstar Media shares closed at $84.40 on Monday.
- B. Riley FBR lifted the price target for Progressive Corp (NYSE: PGR) from $71 to $81. Progressive shares closed at $63.65 on Monday.
- Goldman Sachs cut WEX Inc (NYSE: WEX) price target from $205 to $167. WEX shares closed at $152.72 on Monday.
- Craig-Hallum cut the price target for Quidel Corporation (NASDAQ: QDEL) from $80 to $51. Quidel shares closed at $47.98 on Monday.
- B. Riley FBR cut the price target on NutriSystem Inc. (NASDAQ: NTRI) from $52 to $45. NutriSystem shares closed at $43.68 on Monday.
- Goldman Sachs boosted the price target for Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ: FISV) from $78 to $92. Fiserv shares closed at $76.14 on Monday.
