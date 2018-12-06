Market Overview

10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Thursday

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 06, 2018 9:43am   Comments
  • Wells Fargo cut the price target for SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ: SIVB) from $345 to $300. SVB Financial shares closed at $240.43 on Tuesday.
  • Rosenblatt cut the price target for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL) from $200 to $165. Apple shares closed at $176.69 on Tuesday.
  • Citigroup cut the price target on Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE: MPC) from $104 to $95. Marathon Petroleum shares closed at $63.34 on Tuesday.
  • SunTrust Robinson Humphrey cut the price target for Healthequity Inc (NASDAQ: HQY) from $105 to $90. Healthequity shares closed at $83.60 on Tuesday.
  • JP Morgan lowered the price target for Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ: ATVI) from $72 to $66. Activision shares closed at $46.52 on Tuesday.
  • Credit Suisse raised the price target on Spirit Airlines Incorporated (NYSE: SAVE) from $59 to $77. Spirit Airlines shares closed at $63.13 on Tuesday.
  • Piper Jaffray lowered bluebird bio Inc (NASDAQ: BLUE) price target from $240 to $120. bluebird shares closed at $113.65 on Tuesday.
  • Pivotal Research boosted the price target for Columbia Sportswear Company (NASDAQ: COLM) from $97 to $107. Columbia Sportswear shares closed at $92.28 on Tuesday.
  • KeyBanc cut Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings (NYSE: LH) price target from $210 to $165. Laboratory Corp shares closed at $143.33 on Tuesday.
  • Goldman Sachs lowered HUYA Inc - ADR (NYSE: HUYA) price target from $34 to $28. HUYA shares closed at $15.81 on Tuesday.

Price Target

© 2018 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

