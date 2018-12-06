10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Thursday
- Wells Fargo cut the price target for SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ: SIVB) from $345 to $300. SVB Financial shares closed at $240.43 on Tuesday.
- Rosenblatt cut the price target for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL) from $200 to $165. Apple shares closed at $176.69 on Tuesday.
- Citigroup cut the price target on Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE: MPC) from $104 to $95. Marathon Petroleum shares closed at $63.34 on Tuesday.
- SunTrust Robinson Humphrey cut the price target for Healthequity Inc (NASDAQ: HQY) from $105 to $90. Healthequity shares closed at $83.60 on Tuesday.
- JP Morgan lowered the price target for Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ: ATVI) from $72 to $66. Activision shares closed at $46.52 on Tuesday.
- Credit Suisse raised the price target on Spirit Airlines Incorporated (NYSE: SAVE) from $59 to $77. Spirit Airlines shares closed at $63.13 on Tuesday.
- Piper Jaffray lowered bluebird bio Inc (NASDAQ: BLUE) price target from $240 to $120. bluebird shares closed at $113.65 on Tuesday.
- Pivotal Research boosted the price target for Columbia Sportswear Company (NASDAQ: COLM) from $97 to $107. Columbia Sportswear shares closed at $92.28 on Tuesday.
- KeyBanc cut Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings (NYSE: LH) price target from $210 to $165. Laboratory Corp shares closed at $143.33 on Tuesday.
- Goldman Sachs lowered HUYA Inc - ADR (NYSE: HUYA) price target from $34 to $28. HUYA shares closed at $15.81 on Tuesday.
