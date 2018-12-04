Market Overview

10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Tuesday

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 04, 2018 10:31am   Comments
  • Leerink Swann boosted the price target for TESARO Inc (NASDAQ: TSRO) from $48 to $75. TESARO shares closed at $73.50 on Monday.
  • B. Riley FBR cut the price target for RMR Group Inc (NASDAQ: RMR) from $89 to $82. RMR shares closed at $68.39 on Monday.
  • UBS cut the price target on Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc (NYSE: KNX) from $43 to $36. Knight-Swift shares closed at $33.96 on Monday.
  • Morgan Stanley cut the price target for FedEx Corporation (NYSE: FDX) from $240 to $230. FedEx shares closed at $230.04 on Monday.
  • Goldman Sachs raised the price target for Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE: WM) from $84 to $107. Waste Management shares closed at $93.08 on Monday.
  • HSBC cut the price target on Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL) from $205 to $200. Apple shares closed at $184.82 on Monday.
  • Wells Fargo cut Invesco Ltd. (NYSE: IVZ) price target from $27 to $22. Invesco shares closed at $20.65 on Monday.
  • Piper Jaffray lowered the price target for Bank Ozk (NASDAQ: OZK) from $52 to $31. Bank Ozk shares closed at $26.83 on Monday.
  • UBS cut Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ: WERN) price target from $42 to $36. Werner Enterprises shares closed at $33.30 on Monday.
  • Morgan Stanley lowered United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE: UPS) price target from $92 to $87. UPS shares closed at $115.27 on Monday.

