10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Monday

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 03, 2018 10:12am   Comments
  • Morgan Stanley lowered the price target for Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings (NYSE: LH) from $202 to $180. Laboratory Corp shares closed at $145.64 on Friday.
  • Cowen & Co. raised the price target for AT&T Inc. (NYSE: T) from $34 to $36. AT&T shares closed at $31.24 on Friday.
  • Cantor Fitzgerald lowered the price target for GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- ADR (NASDAQ: GWPH) from $211 to $193. GW Pharmaceuticals shares closed at $123.02 on Friday.
  • Citigroup cut the price target on Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ: COST) from $257 to $238. Costco shares closed at $231.28 on Friday.
  • Morgan Stanley cut McKesson Corporation (NYSE: MCK) price target from $142 to $130. McKesson shares closed at $124.50 on Friday.
  • KeyBanc boosted the price target for Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ: XLNX) from $90 to $100. Xilinx shares closed at $92.48 on Friday.
  • Bank of America raised the price target on Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE: CAT) from $140 to $163. Caterpillar shares closed at $135.67 on Friday.
  • Credit Suisse cut Fang Holdings Ltd (NYSE: SFUN) price target from $3.20 to $1.60. Fang Holdings shares closed at $1.84 on Friday.
  • Goldman Sachs boosted the price target for First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ: FSLR) from $39 to $46. First Solar shares closed at $44.45 on Friday.
  • B. Riley FBR boosted Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ: AVGO) price target from $250 to $300. Broadcom shares closed at $237.41 on Friday.

Posted-In: Price Target ChangesPrice Target Intraday Update Analyst Ratings

© 2018 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

