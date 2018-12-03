10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Monday
- Morgan Stanley lowered the price target for Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings (NYSE: LH) from $202 to $180. Laboratory Corp shares closed at $145.64 on Friday.
- Cowen & Co. raised the price target for AT&T Inc. (NYSE: T) from $34 to $36. AT&T shares closed at $31.24 on Friday.
- Cantor Fitzgerald lowered the price target for GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- ADR (NASDAQ: GWPH) from $211 to $193. GW Pharmaceuticals shares closed at $123.02 on Friday.
- Citigroup cut the price target on Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ: COST) from $257 to $238. Costco shares closed at $231.28 on Friday.
- Morgan Stanley cut McKesson Corporation (NYSE: MCK) price target from $142 to $130. McKesson shares closed at $124.50 on Friday.
- KeyBanc boosted the price target for Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ: XLNX) from $90 to $100. Xilinx shares closed at $92.48 on Friday.
- Bank of America raised the price target on Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE: CAT) from $140 to $163. Caterpillar shares closed at $135.67 on Friday.
- Credit Suisse cut Fang Holdings Ltd (NYSE: SFUN) price target from $3.20 to $1.60. Fang Holdings shares closed at $1.84 on Friday.
- Goldman Sachs boosted the price target for First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ: FSLR) from $39 to $46. First Solar shares closed at $44.45 on Friday.
- B. Riley FBR boosted Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ: AVGO) price target from $250 to $300. Broadcom shares closed at $237.41 on Friday.
Price Target Changes
