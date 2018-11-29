10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Thursday
- Citigroup raised the price target for American Airlines Group Inc (NASDAQ: AAL) from $53 to $56. American Airlines shares closed at $38.94 on Wednesday.
- Barclays boosted Burlington Stores Inc (NYSE: BURL) price target from $194 to $201. Burlington Stores shares closed at $167.56 on Wednesday.
- KeyBanc lifted the price target on Veeva Systems Inc (NYSE: VEEV) from $108 to $114. Veeva shares closed at $97.79 on Wednesday.
- Loop Capital raised the price target for BJ's Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ: BJRI) from $60 to $70. BJ's Restaurants shares closed at $56.11 on Wednesday.
- Morgan Stanley boosted the price target for Mcdonald's Corp (NYSE: MCD) from $173 to $210. Mcdonald's shares closed at $187.85 on Wednesday.
- Roth Capital cut the price target on Q BioMed Inc (OTC: QBIO) from $6.75 to $1.85. Q BioMed shares closed at $1.90 on Wednesday.
- Citigroup lowered the price target for Targa Resources Corp (NYSE: TRGP) from $56 to $45. Targa Resources shares closed at $44.93 on Wednesday.
- JP Morgan lowered Dicks Sporting Goods Inc (NYSE: DKS) price target from $46 to $41. Dicks Sporting shares closed at $37.26 on Wednesday.
- Stifel Nicolaus raised the price target for Omega Healthcare Investors Inc (NYSE: OHI) from $34 to $39. Omega Healthcare shares closed at $37.00 on Wednesday.
- UBS boosted Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE: D) price target from $75 to $84. Dominion Energy shares closed at $73.32 on Wednesday.
Posted-In: Price Target ChangesPrice Target Intraday Update Analyst Ratings
© 2018 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.