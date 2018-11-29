Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Thursday

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 29, 2018 9:52am   Comments
Share:
  • Citigroup raised the price target for American Airlines Group Inc (NASDAQ: AAL) from $53 to $56. American Airlines shares closed at $38.94 on Wednesday.
  • Barclays boosted Burlington Stores Inc (NYSE: BURL) price target from $194 to $201. Burlington Stores shares closed at $167.56 on Wednesday.
  • KeyBanc lifted the price target on Veeva Systems Inc (NYSE: VEEV) from $108 to $114. Veeva shares closed at $97.79 on Wednesday.
  • Loop Capital raised the price target for BJ's Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ: BJRI) from $60 to $70. BJ's Restaurants shares closed at $56.11 on Wednesday.
  • Morgan Stanley boosted the price target for Mcdonald's Corp (NYSE: MCD) from $173 to $210. Mcdonald's shares closed at $187.85 on Wednesday.
  • Roth Capital cut the price target on Q BioMed Inc (OTC: QBIO) from $6.75 to $1.85. Q BioMed shares closed at $1.90 on Wednesday.
  • Citigroup lowered the price target for Targa Resources Corp (NYSE: TRGP) from $56 to $45. Targa Resources shares closed at $44.93 on Wednesday.
  • JP Morgan lowered Dicks Sporting Goods Inc (NYSE: DKS) price target from $46 to $41. Dicks Sporting shares closed at $37.26 on Wednesday.
  • Stifel Nicolaus raised the price target for Omega Healthcare Investors Inc (NYSE: OHI) from $34 to $39. Omega Healthcare shares closed at $37.00 on Wednesday.
  • UBS boosted Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE: D) price target from $75 to $84. Dominion Energy shares closed at $73.32 on Wednesday.

Posted-In: Price Target ChangesPrice Target Intraday Update Analyst Ratings

© 2018 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (BJRI + AAL)

Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For November 29, 2018
American Airlines Pilots Call For New Contract Talks In 2019
Bulls & Bears Of The Week: Apple, Facebook, Home Depot, JCPenney And More
Goldman Sachs Clears Airline Stocks For Takeoff
15 Stocks To Watch For October 25, 2018
Earnings Scheduled For October 25, 2018
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Latest Ratings

StockFirmActionPT
VLRSImperial CapitalDowngrades4.5
CHSRBC CapitalDowngrades4.5
CTREStifel NicolausUpgrades21.0
DKSJP MorganDowngrades41.0
EQGPCitigroupUpgrades19.0
View the Latest Analytics Ratings
Don't Miss Out!
Join Our Newsletter
Subscribe to:
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Fintech Focus
Your weekly roundup of hot topics in the exciting world of fintech.
Thank You
for registering for Benzinga’s newsletters and alerts.
• The Daily Analysts Ratings email will be received daily between 7am and 10am.
• The Market in 5 Minutes email will be received daily between 7am and 8am.
• The Fintech Focus email will be received every Friday between 2pm and 5pm.
If you have any questions as it relates to either of the three newsletters, please feel free to contact us at 1-877-440-ZING.
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga

Powell Pop: After Sharp Rally On Fed Speech, Nerves Still Seem Frayed