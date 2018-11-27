Market Overview

5 Biggest Price Target Changes For Tuesday

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 27, 2018 9:47am   Comments
  • UBS cut the price target for Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: MU) from $52 to $41. Micron shares closed at $36.57 on Monday.
  • Morgan Stanley lowered Macerich Co (NYSE: MAC) price target from $58 to $45. Macerich shares closed at $48.94 on Monday.
  • Cowen raised the price target for Spirit Airlines Incorporated (NYSE: SAVE) from $55 to $60. Spirit Airlines shares closed at $50.98 on Monday.
  • B. Riley FBR cut the price target on Francesca's Holdings Corp (NASDAQ: FRAN) from $3.50 to $2.50. Francesca's shares closed at $2.31 on Monday.
  • Goldman Sachs lowered Alta Mesa Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMR) price target from $6.50 to $2.50. Alta Mesa Resources shares closed at $2.08 on Monday.

 

Posted-In: Price Target ChangesPrice Target Intraday Update Analyst Ratings

© 2018 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

View Comments and Join the Discussion!

