5 Biggest Price Target Changes For Tuesday
- UBS cut the price target for Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: MU) from $52 to $41. Micron shares closed at $36.57 on Monday.
- Morgan Stanley lowered Macerich Co (NYSE: MAC) price target from $58 to $45. Macerich shares closed at $48.94 on Monday.
- Cowen raised the price target for Spirit Airlines Incorporated (NYSE: SAVE) from $55 to $60. Spirit Airlines shares closed at $50.98 on Monday.
- B. Riley FBR cut the price target on Francesca's Holdings Corp (NASDAQ: FRAN) from $3.50 to $2.50. Francesca's shares closed at $2.31 on Monday.
- Goldman Sachs lowered Alta Mesa Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMR) price target from $6.50 to $2.50. Alta Mesa Resources shares closed at $2.08 on Monday.
