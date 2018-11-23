4 Biggest Price Target Changes For Friday
- Morgan Stanley lowered the price target for Best Buy Co Inc (NYSE: BBY) from $80 to $75. Best Buy shares closed at $62.09 on Wednesday.
- Morgan Stanley cut the price target for Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ: ROST) from $99 to $94. Ross Stores shares closed at $81.63 on Wednesday.
- SunTrust Robinson Humphrey cut the price target on Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE: BXP) from $137 to $135. Boston Properties shares closed at $125.63 on Wednesday.
- Morgan Stanley lowered Target Corporation (NYSE: TGT) price target from $70 to $60. Target shares closed at $69.26 on Wednesday.
