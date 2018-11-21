8 Biggest Price Target Changes For Wednesday
- Stifel Nicolaus lowered the price target for Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE: LOW) from $125 to $92. Lowe's shares closed at $86.18 on Tuesday.
- Mizuho cut the price target for Edison International (NYSE: EIX) from $62 to $57.50. Edison shares closed at $52.78 on Tuesday.
- Bradesco lowered Southern Copper Corp (NYSE: SCCO) price target from $45 to $42. Southern Copper shares closed at $35.60 on Tuesday.
- MKM Partners cut the price target on TJX Companies Inc (NYSE: TJX) from $60 to $54. TJX shares closed at $46.82 on Tuesday.
- Jefferies lowered the price target on Tarena International Inc (NASDAQ: TEDU) from $8 to $5.80. Tarena International shares closed at $7.26 on Tuesday.
- Stifel Nicolaus cut the price target for Target Corporation (NYSE: TGT) from $93 to $80. Target shares closed at $69.03 on Tuesday.
- Credit Suisse lowered the price target for Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE: LOW) from $111 to $99. Lowe's shares closed at $86.18 on Tuesday.
- MKM Partners lowered Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ: ROST) price target from $98 to $95. Ross Stores shares closed at $82.64 on Tuesday.
Posted-In: Price Target ChangesPrice Target Intraday Update Analyst Ratings
© 2018 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.