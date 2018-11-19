8 Biggest Price Target Changes For Monday
- Citigroup lowered the price target for PG&E Corporation (NYSE: PCG) from $48 to $40. PG&E shares closed at $24.40 on Friday.
- Canaccord Genuity lifted the price target for Mallinckrodt PLC (NYSE: MNK) from $34 to $40. Mallinckrodt shares closed at $30.86 on Friday.
- Piper Jaffray raised Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE: BIG) price target from $43 to $53. Big Lots shares closed at $41.53 on Friday.
- Barclays lowered the price target on Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE: RHI) from $72 to $58. Robert Half shares closed at $62.99 on Friday.
- Goldman Sachs cut the price target for Puma Biotechnology Inc (NASDAQ: PBYI) from $36 to $28. Puma Biotechnology shares closed at $23.58 on Friday.
- JP Morgan raised the price target for Darling Ingredients Inc (NYSE: DAR) from $21 to $25. Darling Ingredients shares closed at $20.06 on Friday.
- Citigroup cut the price target on Edison International (NYSE: EIX) from $72 to $59. Edison International shares closed at $54.45 on Friday.
- Leerink Swann raised the price target for CIGNA Corporation (NYSE: CI) from $250 to $260. CIGNA shares closed at $213.72 on Friday.
