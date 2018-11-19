Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

8 Biggest Price Target Changes For Monday

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 19, 2018 9:47am   Comments
Share:
  • Citigroup lowered the price target for PG&E Corporation (NYSE: PCG) from $48 to $40. PG&E shares closed at $24.40 on Friday.
  • Canaccord Genuity lifted the price target for Mallinckrodt PLC (NYSE: MNK) from $34 to $40. Mallinckrodt shares closed at $30.86 on Friday.
  • Piper Jaffray raised Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE: BIG) price target from $43 to $53. Big Lots shares closed at $41.53 on Friday.
  • Barclays lowered the price target on Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE: RHI) from $72 to $58. Robert Half shares closed at $62.99 on Friday.
  • Goldman Sachs cut the price target for Puma Biotechnology Inc (NASDAQ: PBYI) from $36 to $28. Puma Biotechnology shares closed at $23.58 on Friday.
  • JP Morgan raised the price target for Darling Ingredients Inc (NYSE: DAR) from $21 to $25. Darling Ingredients shares closed at $20.06 on Friday.
  • Citigroup cut the price target on Edison International (NYSE: EIX) from $72 to $59. Edison International shares closed at $54.45 on Friday.
  • Leerink Swann raised the price target for CIGNA Corporation (NYSE: CI) from $250 to $260. CIGNA shares closed at $213.72 on Friday.

Posted-In: Price Target ChangesPrice Target Intraday Update Analyst Ratings

© 2018 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (BIG + CI)

Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For November 19, 2018
A Peek Into The Markets: Dow Futures Fall Over 100 Points
Q3 13F Roundup: How Buffett, Einhorn, Ackman And Others Adjusted Their Portfolio
Fundstrat, Reality Shares Partner On New Multi-Factor ETF
A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Rise As Investors Await Earnings
12 Stocks To Watch For November 1, 2018
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Latest Ratings

StockFirmActionPT
BBCIBCUpgrades0.0
BKNGWells FargoUpgrades0.0
DARJP MorganUpgrades25.0
EEXBarclaysDowngrades12.0
HPCredit SuisseUpgrades65.0
View the Latest Analytics Ratings
Don't Miss Out!
Join Our Newsletter
Subscribe to:
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Fintech Focus
Your weekly roundup of hot topics in the exciting world of fintech.
Thank You
for registering for Benzinga’s newsletters and alerts.
• The Daily Analysts Ratings email will be received daily between 7am and 10am.
• The Market in 5 Minutes email will be received daily between 7am and 8am.
• The Fintech Focus email will be received every Friday between 2pm and 5pm.
If you have any questions as it relates to either of the three newsletters, please feel free to contact us at 1-877-440-ZING.
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga

Apple's Volatile Ride Continues Amid Reports Of Production Cuts For New iPhone Models

How Empowering Drivers Can Contribute To A Better Fleet Safety Culture