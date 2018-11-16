8 Biggest Price Target Changes For Friday
- Bank of America lowered the price target for Home Depot Inc (NYSE: HD) from $219 to $195. Home Depot shares closed at $177.36 on Thursday.
- Goldman Sachs cut the price target for NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ: NVDA) from $283 to $200. NVIDIA shares closed at $202.39 on Thursday.
- MKM Partners raised Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) price target from $2,215 to $2,240. Amazon.com shares closed at $1,619.44 on Thursday.
- Imperial Capital lowered the price target on Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE: CPA) from $82 to $68. Copa shares closed at $83.88 on Thursday.
- Credit Suisse cut the price target for Spark Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: ONCE) from $48 to $44. Spark Therapeutics shares closed at $39.00 on Thursday.
- B. Riley FBR cut the price target for NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ: NVDA) from $240 to $190. NVIDIA shares closed at $202.39 on Thursday.
- MKM Partners cut the price target on Spotify Technology SA (NYSE: SPOT) from $245 to $200. Spotify Technology shares closed at $136.96 on Thursday.
- JP Morgan lowered Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMAT) price target from $63 to $54. Applied Materials shares closed at $35.02 on Thursday.
Posted-In: Price Target ChangesPrice Target Intraday Update Analyst Ratings
© 2018 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.