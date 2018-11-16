Market Overview

8 Biggest Price Target Changes For Friday

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 16, 2018 9:58am   Comments
  • Bank of America lowered the price target for Home Depot Inc (NYSE: HD) from $219 to $195. Home Depot shares closed at $177.36 on Thursday.
  • Goldman Sachs cut the price target for NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ: NVDA) from $283 to $200. NVIDIA shares closed at $202.39 on Thursday.
  • MKM Partners raised Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) price target from $2,215 to $2,240. Amazon.com shares closed at $1,619.44 on Thursday.
  • Imperial Capital lowered the price target on Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE: CPA) from $82 to $68. Copa shares closed at $83.88 on Thursday.
  • Credit Suisse cut the price target for Spark Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: ONCE) from $48 to $44. Spark Therapeutics shares closed at $39.00 on Thursday.
  • B. Riley FBR cut the price target for NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ: NVDA) from $240 to $190. NVIDIA shares closed at $202.39 on Thursday.
  • MKM Partners cut the price target on Spotify Technology SA (NYSE: SPOT) from $245 to $200. Spotify Technology shares closed at $136.96 on Thursday.
  • JP Morgan lowered Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMAT) price target from $63 to $54. Applied Materials shares closed at $35.02 on Thursday.

Posted-In: Price Target ChangesPrice Target Intraday Update Analyst Ratings

