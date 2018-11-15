Market Overview

8 Biggest Price Target Changes For Thursday

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 15, 2018 9:36am   Comments
  • Citigroup lowered the price target for NetApp Inc. (NASDAQ: NTAP) from $83 to $77. NetApp shares closed at $78.03 on Wednesday.
  • Deutsche Bank boosted the price target for Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: CSCO) from $55 to $60. Cisco shares closed at $44.33 on Wednesday.
  • Morgan Stanley lowered the price target on PG&E Corporation (NYSE: PCG) from $67 to $31. PG&E shares closed at $25.59 on Wednesday.
  • Bank of America raised the price target for Lamb Weston Holdings Inc (NYSE: LW) from $75 to $85. Lamb Weston shares closed at $82.99 on Wednesday.
  • Citigroup cut the price target for Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE: EPC) from $65 to $50. Edgewell Personal Care shares closed at $41.81 on Wednesday.
  • Mizuho cut Horizon Pharma PLC (NASDAQ: HZNP) price target from $25 to $21. Horizon Pharma shares closed at $21.24 on Wednesday.
  • Canaccord Genuity cut the price target on Blue Apron Holdings Inc (NYSE: APRN) from $6 to $3. Blue Apron shares closed at $1.17 on Wednesday.
  • JP Morgan lowered Athenex Inc (NASDAQ: ATNX) price target from $24 to $15. Athenex shares closed at $10.24 on Wednesday.

 

© 2018 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

