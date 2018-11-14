8 Biggest Price Target Changes For Wednesday
- Morgan Stanley lowered the price target for Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE: NOC) from $346 to $318. Northrop Grumman shares closed at $273.64 on Tuesday.
- Buckingham cut the price target for Superior Industries International Inc (NYSE: SUP) from $19 to $12. Superior Industries shares closed at $8.70 on Tuesday.
- Morgan Stanley cut the price target for Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE: LMT) from $386 to $366. Lockheed Martin shares closed at $305.74 on Tuesday.
- JP Morgan lowered the price target on Kellogg Company (NYSE: K) from $73 to $66. Kellogg shares closed at $63.42 on Tuesday.
- Morgan Stanley lowered the price target for General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE: GD) from $209 to $189. General Dynamics shares closed at $180.08 on Tuesday.
- JP Morgan cut Sangamo Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: SGMO) price target from $35 to $11. Sangamo Therapeutics shares closed at $10.80 on Tuesday.
- KeyBanc cut the price target on Wix.Com Ltd (NASDAQ: WIX) from $133 to $122. Wix.Com shares closed at $91.31 on Tuesday.
- Morgan Stanley lowered EQT Corporation (NYSE: EQT) price target from $48 to $12. EQT shares closed at $18.56 on Tuesday.
