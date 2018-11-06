7 Biggest Price Target Changes For Tuesday
- KeyBanc lowered the price target for 2U Inc (NASDAQ: TWOU) from $100 to $80. 2U shares closed at $63.28 on Monday.
- JP Morgan cut the price target for Nevro Corp (NYSE: NVRO) from $77 to $45. Nevro shares closed at $45.88 on Monday.
- Canaccord Genuity lowered the price target for Pandora Media Inc (NYSE: P) from $11 to $9. Pandora shares closed at $8.65 on Monday.
- B. Riley FBR boosted the price target for Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: DRNA) from $13.5 to $21. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals shares closed at $12.94 on Monday.
- Barclays cut New York Times Co (NYSE: NYT) price target from $20 to $18. New York Times shares closed at $27.99 on Monday.
- Goldman Sachs cut the price target on Kosmos Energy Ltd (NYSE: KOS) from $11 to $9. Kosmos Energy shares closed at $6.29 on Monday.
- BMO Capital raised Penumbra Inc (NYSE: PEN) price target from $150 to $152. Penumbra shares closed at $140.14 on Monday.
Posted-In: Price Target ChangesPrice Target Intraday Update Analyst Ratings
© 2018 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.