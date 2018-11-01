Market Overview

10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Thursday

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 01, 2018 9:51am   Comments
  • Craig-Hallum cut the price target for American Outdoor Brands Corp (NASDAQ: AOBC) from $15 to $13. American Outdoor Brands shares closed at $13.68 on Wednesday.
  • DA Davidson raised NutriSystem Inc. (NASDAQ: NTRI) price target from $28 to $36. NutriSystem shares closed at $35.56 on Wednesday.
  • Deutsche Bank cut the price target for New Oriental Education & Tech Grp (NYSE: EDU) from $105 to $55. New Oriental Education shares closed at $58.51 on Wednesday.
  • SunTrust Robinson Humphrey boosted the price target for Thermon Group Holdings Inc (NYSE: THR) from $26 to $28. Thermon Group shares closed at $21.58 on Wednesday.
  • JP Morgan lowered the price target for Hamilton Lane Inc (NASDAQ: HLNE) from $48 to $38. Hamilton Lane shares closed at $38.38 on Wednesday.
  • Wedbush lowered Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE: WD) price target from $58 to $55. Walker & Dunlop shares closed at $41.96 on Wednesday.
  • Citigroup raised the price target on Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ: ARAY) from $3.50 to $3.90. Accuray shares closed at $4.49 on Wednesday.
  • Buckingham cut the price target on Kellogg Company (NYSE: K) from $80 to $77. Kellogg shares closed at $71.86 on Wednesday.
  • Raymond James boosted the price target for Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE: EL) from $151 to $154. Estee Lauder shares closed at $137.44 on Wednesday.
  • Barclays lifted Anthem, Inc. (NYSE: ANTM) price target from $275 to $300. Anthem shares closed at $275.57 on Wednesday.

Wedbush: Buy The Dip In Roku

Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For November 1, 2018