8 Biggest Price Target Changes For Wednesday
- UBS cut the price target for Weatherford International plc (NYSE: WFT) from $5 to $1.50. Weatherford shares closed at $1.26 on Tuesday.
- JP Morgan cut Clovis Oncology Inc (NASDAQ: CLVS) price target from $71 to $16. Clovis Oncology shares closed at $16.61 on Tuesday.
- Piper Jaffray cut the price target for Aetna Inc (NYSE: AET) from $212 to $206. Aetna shares closed at $197.65 on Tuesday.
- Jefferies cut the price target for Baker Hughes A GE Co (NYSE: BHGE) from $38 to $36. Baker Hughes shares closed at $27.26 on Tuesday.
- JP Morgan raised the price target for Cummins Inc. (NYSE: CMI) from $137 to $147. Cummins shares closed at $134.40 on Tuesday.
- Piper Jaffray lowered Eagle Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: EGRX) price target from $82 to $54. Eagle Pharmaceuticals shares closed at $47.50 on Tuesday.
- Craig-Hallum cut the price target on BIO-TECHNE Corp (NASDAQ: TECH) from $215 to $154. BIO-TECHNE shares closed at $166.35 on Tuesday.
- KeyBanc lowered Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ: FB) price target from $215 to $195. Facebook shares closed at $146.22 on Tuesday.
