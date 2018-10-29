Market Overview

8 Biggest Price Target Changes For Monday

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 29, 2018 9:47am   Comments
  • JP Morgan cut Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE: CL) price target from $61 to $54. Colgate-Palmolive shares closed at $59.58 on Friday.
  • Loop Capital lowered the price target for Western Digital Corp (NASDAQ: WDC) from $80 to $42. Western Digital shares closed at $44.19 on Friday.
  • Deutsche Bank raised the price target for Red Hat Inc (NYSE: RHT) from $170 to $190. Red Hat shares closed at $116.68 on Friday.
  • B. Riley FBR lowered the price target for Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMAT) from $63 to $36. Applied Materials shares closed at $32.36 on Friday.
  • Keefe Bruyette & Woods cut the price target for Capstead Mortgage Corporation (NYSE: CMO) from $8.50 to $5.50. Capstead Mortgage shares closed at $7.24 on Friday.
  • Goldman Sachs boosted Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F) price target from $9 to $12. Ford shares closed at $8.98 on Friday.
  • B. Riley FBR cut the price target on Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ: LRCX) from $225 to $160. Lam Research shares closed at $139.10 on Friday.
  • Wedbush cut the price target on Lennar Corporation (NYSE: LEN) from $56 to $50. Lennar shares closed at $41.79 on Friday.

Posted-In: Price Target ChangesPrice Target Intraday Update Analyst Ratings

© 2018 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

