8 Biggest Price Target Changes For Thursday
- Seaport Global cut Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE: ITW) price target from $170 to $132. Illinois Tool Works shares closed at $119.83 on Wednesday.
- Bank of America lowered the price target for AMBEV S A/S ADR (NYSE: ABEV) from $5.40 to $4.30. AMBEV shares closed at $4.21 on Wednesday.
- Goldman Sachs cut the price target for Pandora Media Inc (NYSE: P) from $12 to $10. Pandora shares closed at $8.06 on Wednesday.
- Credit Suisse boosted the price target for Tripadvisor Inc (NASDAQ: TRIP) from $44 to $51. Tripadvisor shares closed at $46.72 on Wednesday.
- Susquehanna cut the price target for Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ: HIBB) from $25 to $15. Hibbett shares closed at $16.85 on Wednesday.
- Wells Fargo lowered Hilton Hotels Corporation (NYSE: HLT) price target from $87 to $74. Hilton Hotels shares closed at $63.82 on Wednesday.
- DZ Bank cut the price target on Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE: CAT) from $127 to $119. Caterpillar shares closed at $112.34 on Wednesday.
- Barclays cut the price target on Owens Corning (NYSE: OC) from $62 to $58. Owens Corning shares closed at $42.95 on Wednesday.
