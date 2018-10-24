8 Biggest Price Target Changes For Wednesday
- Bank of America cut Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ: FB) price target from $205 to $190. Facebook shares closed at $154.39 on Tuesday.
- Morgan Stanley raised the price target for Etsy Inc (NASDAQ: ETSY) from $36 to $48. Etsy shares closed at $42.67 on Tuesday.
- Guggenheim boosted the price target for DISH Network Corp (NASDAQ: DISH) from $32 to $50. DISH shares closed at $31.77 on Tuesday.
- Stifel Nicolaus cut the price target for Wingstop Inc (NASDAQ: WING) from $80 to $75. Wingstop shares closed at $69.64 on Tuesday.
- Piper Jaffray raised the price target for 3D Systems Corporation (NYSE: DDD) from $14 to $17. 3D Systems shares closed at $16.69 on Tuesday.
- Stifel Nicolaus lowered BJ's Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ: BJRI) price target from $75 to $70. BJ's Restaurants shares closed at $65.45 on Tuesday.
- Canaccord raised the price target on Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ: LULU) from $152 to $160. Lululemon shares closed at $137.43 on Tuesday.
- Goldman Sachs raised the price target on Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE: LMT) from $391 to $394. Lockheed Martin shares closed at $321.35 on Tuesday.
