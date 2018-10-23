10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Tuesday
- Morgan Stanley cut Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE: LOW) price target from $125 to $110. Lowe's shares closed at $98.39 on Monday.
- Baird lowered the price target for Lennox International Inc. (NYSE: LII) from $228 to $224. Lennox shares closed at $194.90 on Monday.
- Credit Suisse cut the price target for Mercadolibre Inc (NASDAQ: MELI) from $420 to $370. Mercadolibre shares closed at $313.56 on Monday.
- Maxim Group boosted the price target for Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE: CMG) from $500 to $510. Chipotle shares closed at $431.19 on Monday.
- Morgan Stanley lowered the price target for Home Depot Inc (NYSE: HD) from $225 to $200. Home Depot shares closed at $178.75 on Monday.
- Raymond James lowered eBay Inc (NASDAQ: EBAY) price target from $46 to $34. eBay shares closed at $28.49 on Monday.
- Barclays lowered the price target on NXP Semiconductors NV (NASDAQ: NXPI) from $105 to $95. NXP Semiconductors shares closed at $76.48 on Monday.
- Imperial Capital raised the price target on Viacom, Inc. (NASDAQ: VIAB) from $25 to $29. Viacom shares closed at $33.00 on Monday.
- Jefferies cut the price target for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) from $2,350 to $2,260. Amazon shares closed at $1,789.30 on Monday.
- JP Morgan raised Cadence Design Systems Inc (NASDAQ: CDNS) price target from $49 to $51. Cadence Design shares closed at $40.61 on Monday.
