Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Tuesday

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 23, 2018 9:48am   Comments
Share:
  • Morgan Stanley cut Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE: LOW) price target from $125 to $110. Lowe's shares closed at $98.39 on Monday.
  • Baird lowered the price target for Lennox International Inc. (NYSE: LII) from $228 to $224. Lennox shares closed at $194.90 on Monday.
  • Credit Suisse cut the price target for Mercadolibre Inc (NASDAQ: MELI) from $420 to $370. Mercadolibre shares closed at $313.56 on Monday.
  • Maxim Group boosted the price target for Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE: CMG) from $500 to $510. Chipotle shares closed at $431.19 on Monday.
  • Morgan Stanley lowered the price target for Home Depot Inc (NYSE: HD) from $225 to $200. Home Depot shares closed at $178.75 on Monday.
  • Raymond James lowered eBay Inc (NASDAQ: EBAY) price target from $46 to $34. eBay shares closed at $28.49 on Monday.
  • Barclays lowered the price target on NXP Semiconductors NV (NASDAQ: NXPI) from $105 to $95. NXP Semiconductors shares closed at $76.48 on Monday.
  • Imperial Capital raised the price target on Viacom, Inc. (NASDAQ: VIAB) from $25 to $29. Viacom shares closed at $33.00 on Monday.
  • Jefferies cut the price target for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) from $2,350 to $2,260. Amazon shares closed at $1,789.30 on Monday.
  • JP Morgan raised Cadence Design Systems Inc (NASDAQ: CDNS) price target from $49 to $51. Cadence Design shares closed at $40.61 on Monday.

Posted-In: Price Target ChangesPrice Target Intraday Update Analyst Ratings

© 2018 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (AMZN + CDNS)

Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For October 23, 2018
21 Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session
12 Stocks To Watch For October 23, 2018
8 Stocks Moving In Monday's After-Hours Session
Benzinga's Week Ahead: Can Tech Earnings Restore The Rally? Amazon, Google To Report
Upcoming Earnings: Telecom Giants Verizon And AT&T Report This Week
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Latest Ratings

StockFirmActionPT
TEAMKeyBancUpgrades89.0
VIABImperial CapitalUpgrades29.0
AMDBarclaysUpgrades25.0
CDNSJP MorganUpgrades51.0
EBAYRBC CapitalDowngrades0.0
View the Latest Analytics Ratings
Don't Miss Out!
Join Our Newsletter
Subscribe to:
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Fintech Focus
Your weekly roundup of hot topics in the exciting world of fintech.
Thank You
for registering for Benzinga’s newsletters and alerts.
• The Daily Analysts Ratings email will be received daily between 7am and 10am.
• The Market in 5 Minutes email will be received daily between 7am and 8am.
• The Fintech Focus email will be received every Friday between 2pm and 5pm.
If you have any questions as it relates to either of the three newsletters, please feel free to contact us at 1-877-440-ZING.
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga

GTG Technology Group Joins Blockchain In Transport Alliance