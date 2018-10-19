10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Friday
- Citigroup raised the price target for Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE: PM) from $95 to $100. Philip Morris shares closed at $87.52 on Thursday.
- Raymond James raised the price target for Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ: ISRG) from $620 to $630. Intuitive Surgical shares closed at $522.29 on Thursday.
- Macquarie lowered the price target for United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE: URI) from $130 to $99. United Rentals shares closed at $118.13 on Thursday.
- Wells Fargo cut Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE: ADS) price target from $295 to $275. Alliance Data Systems shares closed at $223.11 on Thursday.
- Goldman Sachs lowered the price target on Nevro Corp (NYSE: NVRO) from $60 to $44. Nevro shares closed at $53.87 on Thursday.
- Morgan Stanley cut the price target for Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F) from $14 to $10. Ford shares closed at $8.51 on Thursday.
- Stifel Nicolaus lowered eBay Inc (NASDAQ: EBAY) price target from $43 to $35. eBay shares closed at $31.55 on Thursday.
- Barclays lifted the price target on Walt Disney Co (NYSE: DIS) from $105 to $130. Disney shares closed at $116.18 on Thursday.
- RBC Capital boosted the price target for Roku Inc (NASDAQ: ROKU) from $48 to $70. Roku shares closed at $57.01 on Thursday.
- Citigroup lowered Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE: TRV) price target from $149 to $134. Travelers shares closed at $125.14 on Thursday.
Posted-In: Price Target ChangesPrice Target Intraday Update Analyst Ratings
© 2018 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.