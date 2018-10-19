Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Friday

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 19, 2018 9:55am   Comments
Share:
  • Citigroup raised the price target for Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE: PM) from $95 to $100. Philip Morris shares closed at $87.52 on Thursday.
  • Raymond James raised the price target for Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ: ISRG) from $620 to $630. Intuitive Surgical shares closed at $522.29 on Thursday.
  • Macquarie lowered the price target for United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE: URI) from $130 to $99. United Rentals shares closed at $118.13 on Thursday.
  • Wells Fargo cut Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE: ADS) price target from $295 to $275. Alliance Data Systems shares closed at $223.11 on Thursday.
  • Goldman Sachs lowered the price target on Nevro Corp (NYSE: NVRO) from $60 to $44. Nevro shares closed at $53.87 on Thursday.
  • Morgan Stanley cut the price target for Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F) from $14 to $10. Ford shares closed at $8.51 on Thursday.
  • Stifel Nicolaus lowered eBay Inc (NASDAQ: EBAY) price target from $43 to $35. eBay shares closed at $31.55 on Thursday.
  • Barclays lifted the price target on Walt Disney Co (NYSE: DIS) from $105 to $130. Disney shares closed at $116.18 on Thursday.
  • RBC Capital boosted the price target for Roku Inc (NASDAQ: ROKU) from $48 to $70. Roku shares closed at $57.01 on Thursday.
  • Citigroup lowered Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE: TRV) price target from $149 to $134. Travelers shares closed at $125.14 on Thursday.

Posted-In: Price Target ChangesPrice Target Intraday Update Analyst Ratings

© 2018 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (ADS + DIS)

Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For October 19, 2018
Earnings Scheduled For October 18, 2018
This Day In Market History: Disney's Predecessor Cartoon Studio Kicks Off
Bank Earnings To The Rescue? Market Seeing Some Green After Strong Results
10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Monday
Scrooges Of The Forbes 400: America's Least Philanthropic Billionaires
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Latest Ratings

StockFirmActionPT
AAPLWedbushInitiates Coverage On310.0
DHTJP MorganUpgrades0.0
DISBarclaysUpgrades130.0
DXCMGoldman SachsUpgrades125.0
ORLYJP MorganUpgrades398.0
View the Latest Analytics Ratings
Don't Miss Out!
Join Our Newsletter
Subscribe to:
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Fintech Focus
Your weekly roundup of hot topics in the exciting world of fintech.
Thank You
for registering for Benzinga’s newsletters and alerts.
• The Daily Analysts Ratings email will be received daily between 7am and 10am.
• The Market in 5 Minutes email will be received daily between 7am and 8am.
• The Fintech Focus email will be received every Friday between 2pm and 5pm.
If you have any questions as it relates to either of the three newsletters, please feel free to contact us at 1-877-440-ZING.
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga

This Day In Market History: Black Monday

Greener Pastures: Pendulum Swings Back After Market Came Up Red Yesterday