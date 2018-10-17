Market Overview

10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Wednesday

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 17, 2018 10:03am   Comments
  • Buckingham raised the price target for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ: NFLX) from $305 to $349. Netflix shares closed at $346.40 on Tuesday.
  • Wells Fargo boosted the price target for Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE: KMB) from $97 to $105. Kimberly Clark shares closed at $110.07 on Tuesday.
  • Argus cut BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE: BLK) price target from $620 to $535. BlackRock shares closed at $408.00 on Tuesday.
  • BMO Capital lowered the price target on IBM (NYSE: IBM) from $172 to $164. IBM shares closed at $145.12 on Tuesday.
  • Bank of America cut the price target for WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE: WBC) from $130 to $95. WABCO shares closed at $110.00 on Tuesday.
  • BMO Capital boosted Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE: GS) price target from $261 to $276. Goldman Sachs shares closed at $221.70 on Tuesday.
  • Credit Suisse lowered the price target for Home Depot Inc (NYSE: HD) from $222 to $204. Home Depot shares closed at $193.58 on Tuesday.
  • Deutsche Bank raised the price target on Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE: DAL) from $53 to $60. Delta Air shares closed at $53.11 on Tuesday.
  • KeyBanc cut the price target for Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ: LRCX) from $261 to $231. Lam Research shares closed at $145.27 on Tuesday.
  • Buckingham lowered Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ: SHOO) price target from $62 to $36. Steven Madden shares closed at $30.64 on Tuesday.

Posted-In: Price Target ChangesPrice Target Intraday Update Analyst Ratings

