10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Tuesday

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 16, 2018 9:41am   Comments
  • Raymond James raised the price target for Harris Corporation (NYSE: HRS) from $180 to $190. Harris shares closed at $173.25 on Monday.
  • Citigroup boosted the price target for TJX Companies Inc (NYSE: TJX) from $111 to $125. TJX shares closed at $110.51 on Monday.
  • Bank of America cut Spero Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: SPRO) price target from $19 to $9. Spero Therapeutics shares closed at $9.76 on Monday.
  • Citigroup lowered the price target on Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ: FB) from $200 to $185. Facebook shares closed at $153.52 on Monday.
  • Imperial Capital cut the price target for United Continental Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: UAL) from $96 to $91. United Continental shares closed at $81.34 on Monday.
  • Wells Fargo cut Wageworks Inc (NYSE: WAGE) price target from $65 to $45. Wageworks shares closed at $41.57 on Monday.
  • Barclays boosted the price target for Adobe Inc (NASDAQ: ADBE) from $297 to $304. Adobe shares closed at $238.01 on Monday.
  • KeyBanc lowered the price target on Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: MPWR) from $170 to $150. Monolithic Power shares closed at $113.99 on Monday.
  • Baird cut the price target for Jeld-Wen Holding Inc (NYSE: JELD) from $23 to $19. Jeld-Wen shares closed at $21.31 on Monday.
  • Nomura lowered Ecolab Inc. (NYSE: ECL) price target from $153 to $150. Ecolab shares closed at $146.35 on Monday.

