Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Monday

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 15, 2018 9:56am   Comments
Share:
  • Morgan Stanley raised the price target for Walt Disney Co (NYSE: DIS) from $130 to $135. Disney shares closed at $112.61 on Friday.
  • Cowen & Co. lowered the price target for Rockwell Automation (NYSE: ROK) from $175 to $150. Rockwell shares closed at $172.79 on Friday.
  • Argus cut Lennar Corporation (NYSE: LEN) price target from $70 to $60. Lennar shares closed at $43.15 on Friday.
  • Raymond James lowered the price target on ARRIS International plc (NASDAQ: ARRS) from $36 to $29. ARRIS shares closed at $23.13 on Friday.
  • Wedbush lifted the price target for Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE: LOW) from $105 to $115. Lowe's shares closed at $105.36 on Friday.
  • Morgan Stanley cut FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE: FDS) price target from $210 to $204. FactSet shares closed at $212.86 on Friday.
  • Barclays boosted the price target for Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ: ATVI) from $79 to $86. Activision Blizzard shares closed at $77.92 on Friday.
  • Raymond James lowered the price target on Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ: NFLX) from $445 to $400. Netflix shares closed at $339.56 on Friday.
  • DA Davidson cut the price target for NutriSystem Inc. (NASDAQ: NTRI) from $40 to $28. NutriSystem shares closed at $37.10 on Friday.
  • Loop Capital lowered Tapestry Inc (NYSE: TPR) price target from $59 to $45. Tapestry shares closed at $43.82 on Friday.

Posted-In: Price Target ChangesPrice Target Intraday Update Analyst Ratings

© 2018 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (ARRS + ATVI)

Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For October 15, 2018
A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Down Ahead Of Retail Sales Data
44 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
41 Stocks Moving In Friday's Mid-Day Session
Why Bernstein Thinks Take-Two Is Set To Outperform
Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For October 5, 2018
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Don't Miss Out!
Join Our Newsletter
Subscribe to:
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Fintech Focus
Your weekly roundup of hot topics in the exciting world of fintech.
Thank You
for registering for Benzinga’s newsletters and alerts.
• The Daily Analysts Ratings email will be received daily between 7am and 10am.
• The Market in 5 Minutes email will be received daily between 7am and 8am.
• The Fintech Focus email will be received every Friday between 2pm and 5pm.
If you have any questions as it relates to either of the three newsletters, please feel free to contact us at 1-877-440-ZING.
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga

A Crypto Sympathy Move: Bitcoin Approaches $7K Level As Tether Sells Off