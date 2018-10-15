10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Monday
- Morgan Stanley raised the price target for Walt Disney Co (NYSE: DIS) from $130 to $135. Disney shares closed at $112.61 on Friday.
- Cowen & Co. lowered the price target for Rockwell Automation (NYSE: ROK) from $175 to $150. Rockwell shares closed at $172.79 on Friday.
- Argus cut Lennar Corporation (NYSE: LEN) price target from $70 to $60. Lennar shares closed at $43.15 on Friday.
- Raymond James lowered the price target on ARRIS International plc (NASDAQ: ARRS) from $36 to $29. ARRIS shares closed at $23.13 on Friday.
- Wedbush lifted the price target for Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE: LOW) from $105 to $115. Lowe's shares closed at $105.36 on Friday.
- Morgan Stanley cut FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE: FDS) price target from $210 to $204. FactSet shares closed at $212.86 on Friday.
- Barclays boosted the price target for Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ: ATVI) from $79 to $86. Activision Blizzard shares closed at $77.92 on Friday.
- Raymond James lowered the price target on Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ: NFLX) from $445 to $400. Netflix shares closed at $339.56 on Friday.
- DA Davidson cut the price target for NutriSystem Inc. (NASDAQ: NTRI) from $40 to $28. NutriSystem shares closed at $37.10 on Friday.
- Loop Capital lowered Tapestry Inc (NYSE: TPR) price target from $59 to $45. Tapestry shares closed at $43.82 on Friday.
