Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Thursday

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 11, 2018 10:29am   Comments
Share:
  • Morgan Stanley raised the price target for Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ: ISRG) from $575 to $600. Intuitive Surgical shares closed at $512.21 on Wednesday.
  • Credit Suisse boosted the price target for Esterline Technologies Corporation (NYSE: ESL) from $66 to $122.50. Esterline shares closed at $115.41 on Wednesday.
  • Morgan Stanley lifted the price target on Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE: AAP) from $170 to $195. Advance Auto Parts shares closed at $163.17 on Wednesday.
  • Citigroup cut Celanese Corporation (NYSE: CE) price target from $134 to $118. Celanese shares closed at $100.49 on Wednesday.
  • DA Davidson cut the price target for Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE: VMC) from $122 to $118. Vulcan Materials shares closed at $105.25 on Wednesday.
  • Baird cut eBay Inc. (NASDAQ: EBAY) price target from $44 to $41. eBay shares closed at $31.67 on Wednesday.
  • Buckingham lowered the price target for Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE: SPOT) from $230 to $190. Spotify Technology shares closed at $149.48 on Wednesday.
  • Citigroup lowered the price target on Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE: PKG) from $124 to $98. Packaging Corporation shares closed at $88.95 on Wednesday.
  • Nomura cut the price target for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: PYPL) from $120 to $103. PayPal shares closed at $75.45 on Wednesday.
  • Wells Fargo lowered BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE: BLK) price target from $545 to $510. BlackRock shares closed at $426.76 on Wednesday.

Posted-In: Price Target ChangesPrice Target Intraday Update Analyst Ratings

© 2018 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (AAP + BLK)

10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Tuesday
10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Monday
The Money Man: Venture Capitalist Dan Ciporin Talks Fintech
Ally Invest Adds 100-Plus Commission-Free ETFs To Trading Platform
Citi No Longer Bearish On Advance Auto Parts
Q2 13F Roundup: How Buffett, Einhorn, Loeb And Others Adjusted Their Portfolio
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Don't Miss Out!
Join Our Newsletter
Subscribe to:
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Fintech Focus
Your weekly roundup of hot topics in the exciting world of fintech.
Thank You
for registering for Benzinga’s newsletters and alerts.
• The Daily Analysts Ratings email will be received daily between 7am and 10am.
• The Market in 5 Minutes email will be received daily between 7am and 8am.
• The Fintech Focus email will be received every Friday between 2pm and 5pm.
If you have any questions as it relates to either of the three newsletters, please feel free to contact us at 1-877-440-ZING.
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga

Is Now The Time To Buy Stocks? Cramer Thinks So