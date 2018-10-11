10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Thursday
- Morgan Stanley raised the price target for Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ: ISRG) from $575 to $600. Intuitive Surgical shares closed at $512.21 on Wednesday.
- Credit Suisse boosted the price target for Esterline Technologies Corporation (NYSE: ESL) from $66 to $122.50. Esterline shares closed at $115.41 on Wednesday.
- Morgan Stanley lifted the price target on Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE: AAP) from $170 to $195. Advance Auto Parts shares closed at $163.17 on Wednesday.
- Citigroup cut Celanese Corporation (NYSE: CE) price target from $134 to $118. Celanese shares closed at $100.49 on Wednesday.
- DA Davidson cut the price target for Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE: VMC) from $122 to $118. Vulcan Materials shares closed at $105.25 on Wednesday.
- Baird cut eBay Inc. (NASDAQ: EBAY) price target from $44 to $41. eBay shares closed at $31.67 on Wednesday.
- Buckingham lowered the price target for Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE: SPOT) from $230 to $190. Spotify Technology shares closed at $149.48 on Wednesday.
- Citigroup lowered the price target on Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE: PKG) from $124 to $98. Packaging Corporation shares closed at $88.95 on Wednesday.
- Nomura cut the price target for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: PYPL) from $120 to $103. PayPal shares closed at $75.45 on Wednesday.
- Wells Fargo lowered BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE: BLK) price target from $545 to $510. BlackRock shares closed at $426.76 on Wednesday.
