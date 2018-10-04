10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Thursday
- Credit Suisse cut the price target for Lennar Corporation (NYSE: LEN) from $65 to $55. Lennar shares closed at $46.24 on Wednesday.
- Citigroup lowered Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE: THO) price target from $130 to $102. Thor Industries shares closed at $82.89 on Wednesday.
- Wells Fargo cut the price target for Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE: AYI) from $187 to $161. Acuity Brands shares closed at $135.01 on Wednesday.
- Argus boosted the price target for Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ: INTU) from $250 to $265. Intuit shares closed at $231.32 on Wednesday.
- Raymond James lowered the price target on E*TRADE Financial Corp (NASDAQ: ETFC) from $75 to $70. E*TRADE shares closed at $52.41 on Wednesday.
- Citigroup raised Evolent Health Inc (NYSE: EVH) price target from $25 to $32. Evolent Health shares closed at $26.92 on Wednesday.
- Oppenheimer lifted the price target on EnerSys (NYSE: ENS) from $86 to $95. EnerSys shares closed at $87.57 on Wednesday.
- Maxim Group boosted the price target for HP Inc (NYSE: HPQ) from $29 to $32. HP shares closed at $26.80 on Wednesday.
- Morgan Stanley lifted the price target for Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE: BDX) from $250 to $280. Becton Dickinson shares closed at $256.68 on Wednesday.
- Piper Jaffray raised Cummins Inc. (NYSE: CMI) price target from $143 to $188. Cummins shares closed at $152.42 on Wednesday.
