10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Tuesday
- Oppenheimer raised Centene Corp (NYSE: CNC) price target from $146 to $158. Centene shares closed at $145.35 on Monday.
- Argus raised BIO-TECHNE Corp (NASDAQ: TECH) price target from $210 to $230. BIO-TECHNE shares closed at $203.80 on Monday.
- Raymond James boosted the price target for Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: ICPT) from $126 to $141. Intercept Pharmaceuticals shares closed at $126.46 on Monday.
- Morgan Stanley boosted the price target for Ferrari NV (NYSE: RACE) from $120 to $140. Ferrari shares closed at $137.77 on Monday.
- Stifel Nicolaus raised the price target on Masimo Corporation (NASDAQ: MASI) from $112 to $145. Masimo shares closed at $124.36 on Monday.
- Citigroup lifted the price target on Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) from $225 to $258. Tesla shares closed at $310.70 on Monday.
- UBS boosted the price target for Ecolab Inc. (NYSE: ECL) from $165 to $180. Ecolab shares closed at $157.40 on Monday.
- KeyBanc boosted the price target for Square Inc (NYSE: SQ) from $75 to $115. Square shares closed at $97.28 on Monday.
- HSBC cut the price target for Morgan Stanley (NYSE: MS) from $58 to $54. Morgan Stanley shares closed at $46.63 on Monday.
- Deutsche Bank lowered United States Steel Corporation (NYSE: X) price target from $47 to $35. United States Steel shares closed at $30.25 on Monday.
Posted-In: Price Target ChangesPrice Target Intraday Update Analyst Ratings
© 2018 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.