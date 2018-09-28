Market Overview

10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Friday

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 28, 2018 10:04am   Comments
  • Citigroup cut Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) price target from $356 to $225. Tesla shares closed at $307.52 on Thursday.
  • Nomura raised Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL) price target from $210 to $215. Apple shares closed at $224.95 on Thursday.
  • Wells Fargo lifted the price target for Teladoc Health Inc (NYSE: TDOC) from $70 to $92. Teladoc Health shares closed at $82.50 on Thursday.
  • Morgan Stanley boosted the price target for Natera Inc (NASDAQ: NTRA) from $21 to $41. Natera shares closed at $22.14 on Thursday.
  • Deutsche Bank boosted the price target for 3M Co (NYSE: MMM) from $210 to $220. 3M shares closed at $210.11 on Thursday.
  • Stifel Nicolaus raised the price target on McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE: MKC) from $117 to $125. McCormick shares closed at $128.29 on Thursday.
  • JP Morgan raised the price target on Blucora Inc (NASDAQ: BCOR) from $42 to $45. Blucora shares closed at $37.05 on Thursday.
  • Raymond James cut the price target for Cantel Medical Corp. (NYSE: CMD) from $115 to $108. Cantel Medical shares closed at $93.61 on Thursday.
  • Oppenheimer boosted the price target for Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ: INTU) from $224 to $239. Intuit shares closed at $222.82 on Thursday.
  • Canaccord Genuity raised Wayfair Inc (NYSE: W) price target from $140 to $165. Wayfair shares closed at $145.62 on Thursday.

Posted-In: Price Target ChangesPrice Target Intraday Update Analyst Ratings

