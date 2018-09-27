10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Thursday
- JP Morgan cut Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE: STZ) price target from $260 to $250. Constellation shares closed at $213.76 on Wednesday.
- Imperial Capital lifted the price target for Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE: ALK) from $62 to $95. Alaska Air shares closed at $67.12 on Wednesday.
- Deutsche Bank lowered the price target for J B Hunt Transport Services Inc (NASDAQ: JBHT) from $138 to $134. > J B Hunt shares closed at $121.09 on Wednesday.
- Stifel Nicolaus boosted Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) price target from $2,020 to $2,525. Amazon shares closed at $1,974.85 on Wednesday.
- Loop Capital cut the price target on Applied Optoelectronics Inc (NASDAQ: AAOI) from $45 to $20. Applied Optoelectronics shares closed at $31.34 on Wednesday.
- Deutsche Bank raised the price target on Citigroup Inc (NYSE: C) from $76 to $82. Citigroup shares closed at $72.45 on Wednesday.
- Imperial Capital raised the price target for United Continental Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: UAL) from $85 to $96. United Continental shares closed at $88.97 on Wednesday.
- Morgan Stanley boosted the price target for Cyberark Software Ltd (NASDAQ: CYBR) from $71 to $92. Cyberark shares closed at $73.49 on Wednesday.
- Citigroup lowered Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ: BBBY) price target from $16 to $13. Bed Bath & Beyond shares closed at $18.81 on Wednesday.
- Jefferies boosted the price target for salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE: CRM) from $172 to $189. salesforce.com shares closed at $158.33 on Wednesday.
