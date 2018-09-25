Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Tuesday

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 25, 2018 9:58am   Comments
Share:
  • Morgan Stanley raised NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ: NUVA) price target from $55 to $77. NuVasive shares closed at $68.40 on Monday.
  • Citigroup cut the price target for Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ: LRCX) from $216 to $177. Lam Research shares closed at $154.74 on Monday.
  • Stifel Nicolaus boosted the price target on Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALXN) from $130 to $136. Alexion Pharmaceuticals shares closed at $128.51 on Monday Monday.
  • Citigroup boosted Motorola Solutions Inc (NYSE: MSI) price target from $130 to $146. Motorola Solutions shares closed at $128.96 on Monday.
  • SunTrust Robinson Humphrey raised the price target on Concho Resources Inc (NYSE: CXO) from $155 to $170. Concho Resources shares closed at $147.07 on Monday.
  • Bank of America lifted the price target for Tenaris SA (NYSE: TS) from $30 to $40. Tenaris shares closed at $32.99 on Monday.
  • Jefferies raised the price target for Amarin Corporation plc (NASDAQ: AMRN) from $7 to $15. Amarin shares closed at $12.40 on Monday.
  • B. Riley FBR boosted the price target for Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE: HP) from $68 to $83. Helmerich & Payne shares closed at $67.62 on Monday.
  • Argus lifted Blackstone Group LP (NYSE: BX) price target from $39 to $46. Blackstone shares closed at $39.69 on Monday.
  • Jefferies boosted the price target for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) from $2,185 to $2,350. Amazon shares closed at $1,934.36 on Monday.

Posted-In: Price Target ChangesPrice Target Intraday Update Analyst Ratings

© 2018 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (ALXN + AMRN)

The Daily Biotech Pulse: Syndax Lung Cancer Trial Disappoints, Gemphire To Trim Workforce, Opiant's Offering
51 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
Mid-Afternoon Market Update: Crude Oil Up 2%; Astrotech Shares Plunge
Amarin Shares Skyrocket On Positive Cardio Trial Results
42 Stocks Moving In Monday's Mid-Day Session
Mid-Day Market Update: Dow Falls 150 Points; Amarin Shares Spike Higher
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Get Email Alerts on NUVA
View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga

Oppenheimer Technical Analyst On GE: 'Stay Away'