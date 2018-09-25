10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Tuesday
- Morgan Stanley raised NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ: NUVA) price target from $55 to $77. NuVasive shares closed at $68.40 on Monday.
- Citigroup cut the price target for Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ: LRCX) from $216 to $177. Lam Research shares closed at $154.74 on Monday.
- Stifel Nicolaus boosted the price target on Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALXN) from $130 to $136. Alexion Pharmaceuticals shares closed at $128.51 on Monday Monday.
- Citigroup boosted Motorola Solutions Inc (NYSE: MSI) price target from $130 to $146. Motorola Solutions shares closed at $128.96 on Monday.
- SunTrust Robinson Humphrey raised the price target on Concho Resources Inc (NYSE: CXO) from $155 to $170. Concho Resources shares closed at $147.07 on Monday.
- Bank of America lifted the price target for Tenaris SA (NYSE: TS) from $30 to $40. Tenaris shares closed at $32.99 on Monday.
- Jefferies raised the price target for Amarin Corporation plc (NASDAQ: AMRN) from $7 to $15. Amarin shares closed at $12.40 on Monday.
- B. Riley FBR boosted the price target for Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE: HP) from $68 to $83. Helmerich & Payne shares closed at $67.62 on Monday.
- Argus lifted Blackstone Group LP (NYSE: BX) price target from $39 to $46. Blackstone shares closed at $39.69 on Monday.
- Jefferies boosted the price target for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) from $2,185 to $2,350. Amazon shares closed at $1,934.36 on Monday.
Price Target Changes
