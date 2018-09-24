10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Monday
- Buckingham raised Middleby Corp (NASDAQ: MIDD) price target from $115 to $174. Middleby shares closed at $128.81 on Friday.
- Imperial Capital boosted the price target for Discovery Communications Inc. (NASDAQ: DISCA) from $32 to $37. Discovery shares closed at $31.80 on Friday.
- Susquehanna lowered Nutanix Inc (NASDAQ: NTNX) price target from $55 to $33. Nutanix shares closed at $46.45 on Friday.
- B. Riley FBR boosted the price target on Hartford Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE: HIG) from $55 to $60. Hartford Financial shares closed at $50.92 on Friday.
- Raymond James raised the price target on UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE: UNH) from $285 to $304. UnitedHealth shares closed at $266.67 on Friday.
- Wells Fargo lifted the price target for Abbott Laboratories (NYSE: ABT) from $77 to $80. Abbott shares closed at $69.05 on Friday.
- Baird raised the price target for Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ: FISV) from $82 to $85. Fiserv shares closed at $81.44 on Friday.
- Jefferies boosted the price target for Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE: BIO) from $355 to $420. Bio-Rad Laboratories shares closed at $298.49 on Friday.
- Stifel Nicolaus lifted Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE: RCL) price target from $147 to $165. Royal Caribbean shares closed at $131.47 on Friday.
- DA Davidson boosted the price target for Avon Products, Inc. (NYSE: AVP) from $1.75 to $3.50. Avon shares closed at $2.44 on Friday.
Posted-In: Price Target ChangesPrice Target Intraday Update Analyst Ratings
