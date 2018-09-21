10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Friday
- Raymond James raised Cooper Companies Inc (NYSE: COO) price target from $270 to $300. Cooper Companies shares closed at $267.56 on Thursday.
- UBS boosted the price target for AT&T Inc. (NYSE: T) from $33 to $38. AT&T shares closed at $33.44 on Thursday.
- JP Morgan raised Under Armour Inc (NYSE: UAA) price target from $16 to $20. Under Armour shares closed at $20.00 on Thursday.
- Wells Fargo boosted the price target on Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE: AYI) from $140 to $187. Acuity Brands shares closed at $161.13 on Thursday.
- PiperJaffray raised the price target on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: ACAD) from $16 to $25. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals shares closed at $19.11 on Thursday.
- Morgan Stanley lifted the price target for Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ: GRMN) from $60 to $77. Garmin shares closed at $69.71 on Thursday.
- Mizuho raised the price target for Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE: DRI) from $115 to $125. Darden shares closed at $116.45 on Thursday.
- Stifel Nicolaus boosted the price target for Guidewire Software Inc (NYSE: GWRE) from $93 to $106. Guidewire Software shares closed at $101.74 on Thursday.
- Citigroup lifted Altria Group Inc (NYSE: MO) price target from $59 to $67. Altria shares closed at $62.26 on Thursday.
- Nomura lowered the price target for Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: MU) from $100 to $65. Micron shares closed at $46.06 on Thursday.
