10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Thursday

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 20, 2018 9:41am   Comments
  • Nomura lowered Red Hat Inc (NYSE: RHT) price target from $182 to $175. Red Hat shares closed at $143.16 on Wednesday.
  • Wedbush cut the price target for William Lyon Homes (NYSE: WLH) from $35 to $22. William Lyon Homes shares closed at $18.65 on Wednesday.
  • Stifel Nicolaus raised Square Inc (NYSE: SQ) price target from $76 to $100. Square shares closed at $84.80 on Wednesday.
  • Credit Suisse raised the price target for Ferrari NV (NYSE: RACE) from $156 to $160. Ferrari shares closed at $136.69 on Wednesday.
  • RBC Capital boosted the price target on Transocean LTD (NYSE: RIG) from $15 to $30. Transocean shares closed at $12.36 on Wednesday.
  • Macquarie boosted the price target on Viacom, Inc. (NASDAQ: VIAB) from $34 to $37. Viacom shares closed at $30.73 on Wednesday.
  • Cowen & Co. cut the price target for Skechers USA Inc (NYSE: SKX) from $32 to $28. Skechers shares closed at $27.84 on Wednesday.
  • RBC Capital raised the price target for Noble Corporation PLC (NYSE: NE) from $7 to $15. Noble shares closed at $6.30 on Wednesday.
  • Citigroup cut the price target for Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE: MMC) from $100 to $98. Marsh & McLennan shares closed at $85.30 on Wednesday.
  • Credit Suisse raised the price target for Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE: UNP) from $167 to $185. Union Pacific shares closed at $163.87 on Wednesday.

 

