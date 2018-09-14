Market Overview

10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Friday

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 14, 2018
  • Buckingham raised Parker-Hannifin Corp (NYSE: PH) price target from $195 to $210. Parker-Hannifin shares closed at $184.68 on Thursday.
  • Credit Suisse boosted the price target for Adobe Systems Incorporated (NASDAQ: ADBE) from $275 to $300. Adobe shares closed at $268.52 on Thursday.
  • JP Morgan raised Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE: HP) price target from $49 to $58. Helmerich & Payne shares closed at $64.75 on Thursday.
  • Citigroup boosted the price target on Progressive Corp (NYSE: PGR) from $65 to $70. Progressive shares closed at $68.74 on Thursday.
  • Macquarie cut the price target for Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: MU) from $80 to $70. Micron shares closed at $43.62 on Thursday.
  • BMO Capital lifted the price target on WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE: WCG) from $320 to $345. WellCare shares closed at $301.41 on Thursday.
  • Citigroup raised the price target for Middleby Corp (NASDAQ: MIDD) from $117 to $130. Middleby shares closed at $125.92 on Thursday.
  • KeyBanc lifted the price target for RealPage Inc (NASDAQ: RP) from $67 to $72. RealPage shares closed at $62.50 on Thursday.
  • Cowen & Co. lifted the price target for VF Corp (NYSE: VFC) from $96 to $106. VF Corp shares closed at $91.21 on Thursday.
  • Raymond James raised the price target for BioTelemetry Inc (NASDAQ: BEAT) from $57 to $66. BioTelemetry shares closed at $60.25 on Thursday.

 

