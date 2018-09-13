Market Overview

10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Thursday

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 13, 2018 9:54am   Comments
  • Morgan Stanley raised FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE: FDS) price target from $194 to $210. FactSet shares closed at $232.62 on Wednesday.
  • Buckingham cut the price target for WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE: WBC) from $135 to $125. WABCO shares closed at $117.08 on Wednesday.
  • KeyBanc raised Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ: SFIX) price target from $38 to $53. Stitch Fix shares closed at $44.45 on Wednesday.
  • Raymond James boosted the price target for Methanex Corporation (NASDAQ: MEOH) from $72 to $90. Methanex shares closed at $73.07 on Wednesday.
  • Bank of America cut the price target on Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ: HOLX) from $47 to $42. Hologic shares closed at $39.05 on Wednesday.
  • Stifel Nicolaus cut the price target for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALNY) from $123 to $117. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals shares closed at $94.75 on Wednesday.
  • PiperJaffray lifted the price target for Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE: BHC) from $16 to $19. Bausch Health shares closed at $23.54 on Wednesday.
  • Nomura cut the price target on Ctrip.com International, Ltd. (NASDAQ: CTRP) from $52 to $49. Ctrip.com shares closed at $36.88 on Wednesday.
  • Barclays lowered Pivotal Software, Inc. (NYSE: PVTL) price target from $26 to $22. Pivotal Software shares closed at $28.78 on Wednesday.
  • Morgan Stanley lifted the price target for Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ: CTAS) from $164 to $178. Cintas shares closed at $212.91 on Wednesday.

