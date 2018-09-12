10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Wednesday
- Morgan Stanley raised WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE: WCG) price target from $330 to $350. WellCare Health shares closed at $310.45 on Tuesday.
- Jefferies boosted the price target for Casey's General Stores Inc (NASDAQ: CASY) from $134 to $142. Casey's shares closed at $124.78 on Tuesday.
- Wells Fargo raised Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ: ISRG) price target from $575 to $635. Intuitive Surgical shares closed at $546.40 on Tuesday.
- Stifel Nicolaus cut the price target for Maxim Integrated Products Inc. (NASDAQ: MXIM) from $75 to $65. Maxim Integrated shares closed at $60.03 on Tuesday.
- Oppenheimer lifted the price target on Tiffany & Co. (NYSE: TIF) from $145 to $152. Tiffany shares closed at $123.37 on Tuesday.
- Stephens & Co. cut the price target for Del Frisco's Restaurant Group Inc (NASDAQ: DFRG) from $15 to $10. Del Frisco's shares closed at $8.40 on Tuesday.
- Stifel Nicolaus lifted the price target for Dover Corp (NYSE: DOV) from $85 to $92. Dover shares closed at $87.25 on Tuesday.
- KeyBanc raised the price target on Harsco Corporation (NYSE: HSC) from $28 to $32. Harsco shares closed at $28.30 on Tuesday.
- Mizuho lifted Worldpay Inc (NYSE: WP) price target from $88 to $125. Worldpay shares closed at $97.98 on Tuesday.
- Goldman Sachs cut the price target for Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ: LRCX) from $224 to $180. Lam Research shares closed at $155.40 on Tuesday.
Posted-In: Price Target Intraday Update Analyst Ratings
