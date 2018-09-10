10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Monday
- Citigroup raised Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) price target from $2,100 to $2,250. Amazon shares closed at $1,952.07 on Friday.
- Raymond James boosted the price target for Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ: COST) from $225 to $252. Costco shares closed at $241.46 on Friday.
- Wells Fargo raised Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE: FL) price target from $50 to $58. Foot Locker shares closed at $46.74 on Friday.
- SunTrust Robinson Humphrey cut the price target for Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE: STZ) from $260 to $220. Constellation shares closed at $211.72 on Friday.
- Morgan Stanley boosted the price target on Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings (NYSE: LH) from $192 to $202. Laboratory Corp shares closed at $167.67 on Friday.
- Wedbush boosted the price target for Nike Inc (NYSE: NKE) from $85 to $90. Nike shares closed at $80.30 on Friday.
- BMO Capital lifted the price target for Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ: COST) from $223 to $260. Costco shares closed at $241.46 on Friday.
- Stifel Nicolaus cut the price target on Cummins Inc. (NYSE: CMI) from $172 to $156. Cummins shares closed at $141.03 on Friday.
- DA Davidson boosted Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: AKAM) price target from $80 to $93. Akamai shares closed at $74.51 on Friday.
- Citigroup lifted the price target for Rowan Companies PLC (NYSE: RDC) from $15 to $19. Rowan shares closed at $14.86 on Friday.
