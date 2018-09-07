10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Friday
- Morgan Stanley boosted the price target for Five Below Inc (NASDAQ: FIVE) from $94 to $103. Five Below shares closed at $115.51 on Thursday.
- UBS raised Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ: ULTA) price target from $285 to $315. Ulta Beauty shares closed at $275.66 on Thursday.
- Barclays lifted the price target for Red Hat Inc (NYSE: RHT) from $160 to $166. Red Hat shares closed at $145.93 on Thursday.
- BMO Capital boosted the price target on Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE: PANW) from $222 to $260. Palo Alto shares closed at $220.37 on Thursday.
- Raymond James boosted the price target for Regenxbio Inc (NASDAQ: RGNX) from $76 to $96. Regenxbio shares closed at $73.90 on Thursday.
- Stifel Nicolaus raised Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ: COST) price target from $220 to $245. Costco shares closed at $236.68 on Thursday.
- KeyBanc lifted the price target for Okta Inc (NASDAQ: OKTA) from $65 to $74. Okta shares closed at $60.20 on Thursday.
- Barclays boosted the price target on salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE: CRM) from $165 to $172. salesforce.com shares closed at $148.83 on Thursday.
- Buckingham boosted Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE: DAL) price target from $64 to $71. Delta Air shares closed at $56.44 on Thursday.
- B. Riley FBR lifted the price target for Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ: AVGO) from $245 to $250. Broadcom shares closed at $215.97 on Thursday.
