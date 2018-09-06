Market Overview

8 Biggest Price Target Changes For Thursday

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 06, 2018 10:01am   Comments
  • KeyBanc boosted the price target for Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: OLLI) from $80 to $100. Ollie's Bargain shares closed at $88.50 on Wednesday.
  • Stifel Nicolaus raised Mongodb Inc (NASDAQ: MDB) price target from $53 to $80. Mongodb shares closed at $72.04 on Wednesday.
  • Canaccord Genuity lifted the price target for Inseego Corp (NASDAQ: INSG) from $2.25 to $4.50. Inseego shares closed at $3.28 on Wednesday.
  • JP Morgan cut the price target on Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE: BEN) from $32 to $29. Franklin Resources shares closed at $31.42 on Wednesday.
  • Morgan Stanley boosted the price target for Zscaler Inc (NASDAQ: ZS) from $31 to $41. Zscaler shares closed at $44.07 on Wednesday.
  • Bank of America cut Chevron Corporation (NYSE: CVX) price target from $150 to $135. Chevron shares closed at $118.92 on Wednesday.
  • B. Riley FBR lowered the price target for Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc (NASDAQ: SBGI) from $36 to $33. Sinclair Broadcast shares closed at $28.75 on Wednesday.
  • Bank of America boosted the price target for America's Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ: CRMT) from $74 to $94. America's Car-Mart shares closed at $82.05 on Wednesday.

 

