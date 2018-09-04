10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Tuesday
- Morgan Stanley boosted the price target for Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ: ULTA) from $260 to $280. Ulta Beauty shares closed at $260.00 on Friday.
- Bank of America cut Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ: CTSH) price target from $91 to $81. Cognizant Technology shares closed at $78.43 on Friday.
- Barclays lowered the price target for AT&T Inc. (NYSE: T) from $40 to $31. AT&T shares closed at $31.94 on Friday.
- BMO Capital raised the price target on Gartner Inc (NYSE: IT) from $147 to $161. Gartner shares closed at $149.76 on Friday.
- Canaccord Genuity increased Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL) price target from $220 to $250. Apple shares closed at $227.63 on Friday.
- Pivotal Research boosted the price target for Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ: ZUMZ) from $30 to $36. Zumiez shares closed at $31.15 on Friday.
- KeyBanc raised the price target for Bandwidth Inc (NASDAQ: BAND) from $45 to $64. Bandwidth shares closed at $45.56 on Friday.
- Jefferies increased the price target on Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE: BSX) from $34 to $42. Boston Scientific shares closed at $35.56 on Friday.
- Nomura boosted QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ: QCOM) price target from $70 to $80. QUALCOMM shares closed at $68.71 on Friday.
- Buckingham lifted the price target for RR Donnelley & Sons Co (NYSE: RRD) from $6 to $8. RR Donnelley & Sons shares closed at $5.06 on Friday.
