Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Friday

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 31, 2018 9:59am   Comments
Share:
  • Argus raised salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE: CRM) price target from $141 to $180. salesforce shares closed at $152.14 on Thursday.
  • Barclays boosted the price target for Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ: LULU) from $150 to $200. Lululemon shares closed at $137.00 on Thursday.
  • Wells Fargo raised the price target for Burlington Stores Inc (NYSE: BURL) from $165 to $178. Burlington shares closed at $165.00 on Thursday.
  • KeyBanc cut the price target on Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ: EA) from $168 to $137. Electronic Arts shares closed at $115.94 on Thursday.
  • Stifel Nicolaus lowered Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ: ULTA) price target from $245 to $235. Ulta Beauty shares closed at $244.41 on Thursday.
  • Nomura raised the price target for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL) from $190 to $210. Apple shares closed at $225.03 on Thursday.
  • Argus increased the price target on WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE: WCG) from $265 to $360. WellCare shares closed at $300.24 on Thursday.
  • Citigroup boosted Ciena Corporation (NYSE: CIEN) price target from $29 to $36. Ciena shares closed at $30.71 on Thursday.
  • Raymond James lifted the price target for Dollar General Corp. (NYSE: DG) from $115 to $122. Dollar General shares closed at $105.66 on Thursday.
  • Stifel Nicolaus lowered the price target for Ambarella Inc (NASDAQ: AMBA) from $56 to $45. Ambarella shares closed at $39.75 on Thursday.

Posted-In: Price Target ChangesPrice Target Intraday Update Analyst Ratings

© 2018 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (AAPL + AMBA)

Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For August 31, 2018
26 Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session
A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Fall Ahead Of Consumer Sentiment Report
6 Stocks To Watch For August 31, 2018
7 Stocks Moving In Thursday's After-Hours Session
What To Expect From Apple's Sept. 12 'Gather Round' Event
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Get Email Alerts on CRM
View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga

As Long Weekend Looms, Stocks Under Pressure From More Trade Concerns