10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Friday
- Argus raised salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE: CRM) price target from $141 to $180. salesforce shares closed at $152.14 on Thursday.
- Barclays boosted the price target for Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ: LULU) from $150 to $200. Lululemon shares closed at $137.00 on Thursday.
- Wells Fargo raised the price target for Burlington Stores Inc (NYSE: BURL) from $165 to $178. Burlington shares closed at $165.00 on Thursday.
- KeyBanc cut the price target on Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ: EA) from $168 to $137. Electronic Arts shares closed at $115.94 on Thursday.
- Stifel Nicolaus lowered Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ: ULTA) price target from $245 to $235. Ulta Beauty shares closed at $244.41 on Thursday.
- Nomura raised the price target for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL) from $190 to $210. Apple shares closed at $225.03 on Thursday.
- Argus increased the price target on WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE: WCG) from $265 to $360. WellCare shares closed at $300.24 on Thursday.
- Citigroup boosted Ciena Corporation (NYSE: CIEN) price target from $29 to $36. Ciena shares closed at $30.71 on Thursday.
- Raymond James lifted the price target for Dollar General Corp. (NYSE: DG) from $115 to $122. Dollar General shares closed at $105.66 on Thursday.
- Stifel Nicolaus lowered the price target for Ambarella Inc (NASDAQ: AMBA) from $56 to $45. Ambarella shares closed at $39.75 on Thursday.
