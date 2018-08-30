10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Thursday
- Deutsche Bank raised Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE: DY) price target from $85 to $93. Dycom shares closed at $81.16 on Wednesday.
- Canaccord Genuity boosted the price target for salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE: CRM) from $150 to $165. salesforce shares closed at $154.80 on Wednesday.
- Barclays cut the price target for NetEase Inc (ADR) (NASDAQ: NTES) from $275 to $260. NetEase shares closed at $209.46 on Wednesday.
- Wedbush lifted the price target on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc (NASDAQ: RARE) from $80 to $90. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical shares closed at $83.90 on Wednesday.
- BMO Capital increased Glaukos Corp (NYSE: GKOS) price target from $44 to $59. Glaukos shares closed at $62.86 on Wednesday.
- SunTrust Robinson Humphrey lowered the price target for RPC, Inc. (NYSE: RES) from $25 to $16. RPC shares closed at $14.39 on Wednesday.
- KeyBanc raised the price target for Workday Inc (NASDAQ: WDAY) from $145 to $173. Workday shares closed at $153.78 on Wednesday.
- Pivotal Research increased the price target on Genesco Inc. (NYSE: GCO) from $44 to $54. Genesco shares closed at $46.35 on Wednesday.
- Morgan Stanley boosted Mongodb Inc (NASDAQ: MDB) price target from $41 to $66. Mongodb shares closed at $71.91 on Wednesday.
- UBS lifted the price target for Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE: EMR) from $85 to $90. Emerson Electric shares closed at $76.80 on Wednesday.
Posted-In: Price Target ChangesPrice Target Intraday Update Analyst Ratings
© 2018 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.