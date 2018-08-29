10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Wednesday
- Morgan Stanley raised Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) price target from $1,850 to $2,500. Amazon shares closed at $1,932.82 on Tuesday.
- JP Morgan raised the price target for Autohome Inc (ADR) (NYSE: ATHM) from $32 to $80. Autohome shares closed at $82.31 on Tuesday.
- Citigroup boosted the price target for DSW Inc. (NYSE: DSW) from $25 to $33. DSW shares closed at $32.70 on Tuesday.
- Canaccord Genuity lifted the price target on Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ: LULU) from $97 to $131. Lululemon shares closed at $138.68 on Tuesday.
- Deutsche Bank increased Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE: RCL) price target from $135 to $146. Royal Caribbean shares closed at $120.15 on Tuesday.
- Morgan Stanley boosted the price target for Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ: GOOGL) from $1,325 to $1,515. Alphabet shares closed at $1,245.86 on Tuesday.
- Guggenheim raised the price target for Square Inc (NYSE: SQ) from $75 to $100. Square shares closed at $80.80 on Tuesday.
- KeyBanc increased the price target on Tiffany & Co. (NYSE: TIF) from $140 to $150. Tiffany shares closed at $131.07 on Tuesday.
- Wells Fargo boosted Dollar General Corp. (NYSE: DG) price target from $113 to $118. Dollar General shares closed at $106.84 on Tuesday.
- JP Morgan cut the price target for SINA Corp (NASDAQ: SINA) from $180 to $150. SINA shares closed at $72.07 on Tuesday.
Posted-In: Price Target ChangesPrice Target Intraday Update Analyst Ratings
© 2018 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.