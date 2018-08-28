10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Tuesday
- Canaccord Genuity lowered the price target for Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) from $336 to $316. Tesla shares closed at $319.27 on Monday.
- Baird raised the price target for Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ: XLNX) from $71 to $90. Xilinx shares closed at $75.24 on Monday.
- Wedbush boosted the price target on Global Payments Inc (NYSE: GPN) from $120 to $135. Global Payments shares closed at $123.23 on Monday.
- Jefferies raised the price target for Affimed NV (NASDAQ: AFMD) from $1.80 to $4. Affimed shares closed at $1.60 on Monday.
- Leerink Swann lifted Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ: MYGN) price target from $35 to $49. Myriad Genetics shares closed at $49.30 on Monday.
- Credit Suisse boosted the price target on Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ: LULU) from $125 to $154. Lululemon shares closed at $138.16 on Monday.
- Stifel Nicolaus cut Akcea Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: AKCA) price target from $33 to $25. Akcea Therapeutics shares closed at $33.12 on Monday.
- Maxim Group boosted the price target for Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE: CMG) from $430 to $500. Chipotle shares closed at $495.60 on Monday.
- Jefferies raised the price target for Motorola Solutions Inc (NYSE: MSI) from $140 to $145. Motorola Solutions shares closed at $127.25 on Monday.
- Baird boosted the price target for AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ: AVAV) from $52to $74. AeroVironment shares closed at $85.74 on Monday.
Posted-In: Price Target ChangesPrice Target Intraday Update Analyst Ratings
© 2018 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.